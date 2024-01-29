Dave Matthews Band Tour 2024: Upcoming Dates And How To Buy Tickets

The Dave Matthews Band has just announced a new tour for 2024 and fans couldn’t be more excited to see the Grammy Award winners live. They’re starting their tour in Tampa, Florida at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in May before wrapping up at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Kentucky.

While Dave Matthews and his band are centering this leg of the tour around North America, they’ll be coming off of a string of dates in México and Europe, giving international fans a rare chance to see the “The Space Between” performers live.

If you want to see the Dave Matthews Band live on their latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub's FanProtect program.

If you want to see the Dave Matthews Band perform on any of their dates in México, Ireland, or any of their other concerts outside of the U.S., you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.

The Dave Matthews Band is one of the most decorated in music. They have so many awards we don’t know where to begin, but some of their most impressive achievements include their seven consecutive number-one albums, a Grammy Award, and an NAACP Image Award.

They’re also one of the most exciting jam bands to see live. The Dave Matthews Band is known for putting on unique experiences at every show, playing their songs a little differently every time they perform.

The Dave Matthews Band is a staple of American rock. Their tickets are set to move fast, so get your own before they sell out.

02/16 – Cancun, Quintana Roo, México – Moon Palace

02/17 – Cancun, Quintana Roo, México – Moon Palace

02/18 – Cancun, Quintana Roo, México – Moon Palace

03/01 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Dolby Live at MGM Park

03/02 – Tempe, Arizona – Beach Park & Arts Park

04/02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

04/04 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

04/05 – Hannover, Germany – Swiss Life Hall

04/07 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

04/08 – Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus

04/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

04/12 – Warsaw, Poland – Torwar

04/14 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

04/16 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Universum

04/17 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

04/19 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

04/20 – Florence Italy – Mandela Forum

04/24 – London, United Kingdom – Royal Albert Hall

04/25 – London, United Kingdom – Royal Albert Hall

04/27 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

04/29 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Apollo Manchester

05/01 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

05/02 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

05/05 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

05/22 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

05/25 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

05/28 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

05/29 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

05/31 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/01 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

06/12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

06/14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek

06/15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

06/21 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

06/22 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

06/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

06/26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

06/29 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

07/05 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at Spac

07/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at Spac

07/09 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

07/12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

07/13 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

07/16 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/17 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/19 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/23 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/24 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/27 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

08/30 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

08/31 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

09/01 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

09/20 – Louisville, Kentucky – Highland Festival Grounds Kentucky Exposition Center

FAQs

When do tickets for the Dave Matthews Band tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of the Dave Matthews Band’s shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Dave Matthews Band 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to the Dave Matthews 2024 tour directly through StubHub.

If you're interested in seeing Dave Matthews internationally, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Dave Matthews Band 2024 Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Dave Matthews Band 2024 tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Dave Matthews Band tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

If you’re interested in seeing Dave Matthews internationally, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 20 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Dave Matthews Band 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like the Dave Matthews Band is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of the Dave Matthews Band’s latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to his tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Dave Matthews Band 2024 Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest Dave Matthews Band tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

If you’re interested in seeing Dave Matthews internationally, you can check directly through Viagogo.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Dave Matthews Band merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Dave Matthews Band 2024 Tour?

Dave Matthews Band concerts don’t always feature an opener or supporting act and the band hasn’t announced any featuring performers yet. It’s most likely that the band won’t have an opener, but check back later for confirmation.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub.

If you're interested in seeing Dave Matthews internationally, you can get official tickets directly through Viagogo.

