Dave Matthews Band Announces Fall 2022 North American Headline Tour

Dave Matthews Band has announced a string of North American headlining tour dates this fall, which include two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Coming off his annual celebrated Labor Day weekend stint at the Gorge in Washington State, Matthews and his acclaimed band are ready for more.

The tour kicks off on November 2 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. with stops at the Target Center in Minneapolis on November 13, and at the United Center in Chicago on November 15. Leading up to Thanksgiving, the Dave Matthews Band will hit Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple for two nights on November 18 and 19.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 23, at 10:00 a.m. local time. For the itinerary, see below or visit HERE.

Prior to the tour, DMB is slated to play two shows at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, Colorado on September 9 and 10, as well as two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 19 and 20.

With their 2022 tour, the Dave Matthews Band will have funded the planting of an additional one million trees, bringing the total amount of trees funded to 3 million. DMB is proud to partner with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees program, a global forest restoration effort. Fans are invited to join the band, The Dreaming Tree Wines, DocuSign, and other tour partners to help regreen our planet. For more information, visit HERE.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Summer 2022

9/9 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/10 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/14 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/16 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/17 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/19 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl

9/20 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl

Fall 2022

11/2 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

11/4 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

11/5 Portland, OR Moda Center

11/8 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

11/9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

11/12 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena

11/13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

11/15 Chicago, IL United Center

11/16 Fairborn, OH WSU Nutter Center

11/18 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

11/19 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

