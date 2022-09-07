Nickelback Announces New Album ‘Get Rollin’,’ Share New Single “San Quentin”

Popular multi-platinum-selling rock band Nickelback has announced its next album, Get Rollin’, which is set to drop on November 18.

To celebrate the news, the group released the new single, “San Quentin,” which fans and can pre-order HERE.

The diamond-certified Canadian rock group’s new album will be their 10th to date and the band’s first in five years.

“San Quentin,’ the group says,’ was inspired after frontman Chad Kroeger met a real-life warden from the notoriously high-security California prison. The song follows as he plots his clever escape.

“We’ve spent the last few years making a record at a pace that gave us the freedom to create and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music,” says Nickelback in a statement. “We’ve missed the fans and look forward to bringing the new songs to life on stage, so let’s Get Rollin’!”

The band’s 10th studio record, Get Rollin,’ and Get Rollin’ (Deluxe) will be available via digital platforms and physical CD purchase. The deluxe edition will include four bonus tracks, like acoustic versions of “High Time,” “Just One More,” “Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?” and “Horizon.” Standard and exclusive versions of the album will also be released on vinyl in 2023.

Amassing hits for over two decades, Nickelback is the 11th best-selling musical act of all time, counting over 50 million units sold and over 4.7 billion career streams to date.

Get Rollin’ Tracklist :

1. San Quentin

2. Skinny Little Missy

3. Those Days

4. High Time

5. Vegas Bomb

6. Tidal Wave

7. Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?

8. Steel Still Rusts

9. Horizon

10. Standing In The Dark

11. Just One More

12. High Time (Acoustic) *

13. Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing? (Acoustic) *

14. Just One More (Acoustic) *

15. Horizon (Acoustic) *

* Get Rollin’ Deluxe Version

Photo courtesy R&C PMK