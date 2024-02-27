Oceans Calling Festival 2024: Blink-182, The Killers, Dave Matthews Band Headlining

The lineup for Oceans Calling Festival was finally announced, and the headliners are some pretty big names. Blink-182, The Killers, and Dave Matthews Band will be headlining their own days for the three-day fest. There are a ton of bands playing this year, including Cage The Elephant, The Offspring, Counting Crows, The All-American Rejects, Guster, Tom Odell, Switchfoot, Sugar Ray, and many more.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Ocean City, Maryland festival will kick off on September 28 for three days until September 29. Doors will open each day at 12:00 pm.

Oceans Calling 2024 🦀 Presale begins this Thursday 2/29 at 10am ET and is your best chance to secure tickets ☀️ Sign up now for a presale passcode: https://t.co/AsiPbyGowd



A general on-sale will follow on 2/29 at 11am ET if tickets remain. pic.twitter.com/9cN6eFhgcV — Oceans Calling Festival (@OceansCallingMD) February 27, 2024

Festivalgoers can get their hands on presale codes and purchase presale tickets before February 29 at 10:00 am ET through the festival website. General on-sale will begin soon after through Front Gate Tickets, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub. We recommend using Stubhub if tickets sell out, which they likely will.

General admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, and Ultimate festival passes are available at different pricing tiers. Fans can choose between one-day and three-day passes as well.

Oceans Calling Festival 2024 will kick off at Ocean City Inlet Beach and will feature three major stages, a wide range of food and drinks from local vendors, and access to band merch throughout the weekend. If you’re a fan of pop punk, alt-rock, and everything in between, this is a festival worth planning for.

This festival is going to sell out fast, so get your tickets quickly before they’re gone!

Friday, September 27 – Ocean City, Maryland – Blink-182, Cage The Elephant, Sublime, 311, O.A.R., and More

Saturday, September 28 – Ocean City, Maryland – The Killers, The Offspring, Rebelution, The Beach Boys, Young The Giant, and More

Sunday, September 29 – Ocean City, Maryland – Dave Matthews Band, Mt. Joy, Counting Crows, Boyz II Men, Barenaked Ladies, and More.

Photo by Rory Kramer

