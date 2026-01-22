Dave Mustaine Urges Megadeth and Metallica To Tour Together

Before becoming the voice of Megadeth, Dave Mustaine found himself on stage with Metallica as the lead guitarist. That was in 1981. Just two years later, Mustaine was let go from the group. While Mustaine went on to have a promising career in heavy metal, he often claimed that he was more than a guitarist for Metallica. Mustaine suggested he wrote music for the band. Although that statement led to a rift between Metallica and Mustaine, the musician recently urged the band to tour with Megadeth.

Open to the idea of rekindling a friendship with his former bandmates, Mustaine knew that it would come with some hurdles. He told Revolver, “I just think because there was a lot of hurt and misunderstanding around our time together that it would be difficult not to keep bringing up the past.” Not wanting to be negative about the idea, the singer had an idea – “A Megadeth/Me­tallica tour.”

Don’t go throwing your money at Ticketmaster just yet – there are no plans for a Metallica/Megadeth tour. But the idea was floated by Mustaine. “I think what needs to happen is there needs to be a Megadeth/Me­tallica tour. Period. That would, I’m sure, make everything right. We could hang out. Spend time together. But I know they don’t really tour like we do. I mean, when we go out on tour, we play many, many shows.”

Dave Mustaine Had a “Hard Time” How It Ended With Metallica

2026 was a special year for Megadeth. On Friday, January 23, the band will release their final self-titled album. Making the end of an era in heavy metal, the band also put the final touches on their upcoming tour. Turning the year into a time of celebration, thanks, and reflection, Mustaine promised he held his time with Metallica close.

“I really respect James [Hetfield’s] guitar playing. And I think that Lars [Ulrich] is a tremendous songwriter. I really did enjoy my time with them. That’s why I had such a hard time when it ended.”

Whether or not Megadeth and Metallica ever share the stage again, the mutual respect and acknowledgment of their shared history suggest that the door to reconciliation remains open after four decades.

