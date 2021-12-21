Dave Navarro Reunites with Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Bandmate Anthony Kiedis for Lou Reed Cover

More than two decades since Dave Navarro parted ways with Red Hot Chili Peppers, the guitarist reunited with RHCP frontman Anthony Kiedis for a one-off performance of Lou Reed’s 1972 song “Walk on the Wild Side” at a charity concert in Los Angeles.

Reuniting at Navarro and guitarist Billy Morrison’s annual Above Ground event at the Fonda Theater, benefiting MusiCares, a night of music also paying tribute to the Sex Pistols’ Never Mind The Bollocks and Lou Reed’s Transformer. Initially, Navarro had Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins—who also plays in the sideband NHC with Navarro—and Billy Idol as special guests, but both canceled due to illness.

In need of another big surprise, which Navarro promised for the event, Kiedis came on board for the special performance and semi-reunion.

Along with Morrison and full band, Keidis and Navarro hit the stage together to perform a chilled-out version of the Lou Reed Classic. The show marked the first time Navarro and Kiedis have performed together since 1997.

Navarro first joined RHCP in 1993, replacing long-time guitarist John Frusciante to many fans’ chagrin, and only ended up recording on one album with the band, One Hot Minute in 1995.

Following the performance, Navarro posted to Instagram about the very unexpected union.

“Been a very long time since I performed with my brother Anthony,” wrote Navarro. “What a magical night. Thank you so much for coming out and supporting [Above Ground] my friend.”

Frusciante recently rejoined RHCP, and the band is set for a worldwide tour next year, while Navarro is set to hit the road with Jane’s Addiction in May for Welcome to Rockville 2022.