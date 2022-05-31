Dave Navarro Reveals He’s Been Suffering From Long COVID Since December

After canceling their appearance at Daytona Beach’s Welcome to Rockville festival—spurring an impromptu reunion from the long-dormant Porno For Pyros —Jane’s Addiction shared the news that Dave Navarro has been suffering from “long haul COVID.” The guitarist has continued to experience symptoms several months after contracting the virus.

While we’re saddened that Jane’s Addiction can no longer join us, we are beyond excited to have @pornoforpyros perform live for the first time in 26 years ON OUR STAGE THIS WEEKEND. 🤯 🤘 pic.twitter.com/FDiCMbR8Ag — WelcomeToRockville (@RockvilleFest) May 18, 2022

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Navarro spoke about his long bout with COVID saying: “So yeah, I’m one of the ones who came down with the ‘long haul covid.’ Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long.”

He continued, “If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I’m just saying you aren’t alone. The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing. Also, lots of spiritual practices, meditation, and yoga have been very helpful. I’ll be ok, just don’t know when.”



Along with his message he included a picture of himself naked sitting atop a piano. The rocker said he was “not sure why” he included that image with his statement but hopes it was a bit of light in a dark moment.



“Maybe because who really cares and you gotta find fun somewhere? Or at least some levity. Love and laughter are wonderful antidotes for a sickness that you really can’t track,” he wrote.

Navarro ended his message by thanking fans for their continued support and added that “all indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point!”

Jane’s Addiction has upcoming appearances slated for July 31 at Lollapalooza and a fall tour alongside Smashing Pumpkins, running October through November.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images