David Z, Famed Minneapolis Producer and Prince Collaborator, Dead at 78

Although his talents took him far beyond his home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, David Z never forgot the city that inspired him. Aside from collaborating with Billy Idol and Prince, many considered Z to be the architect of the Minneapolis sound. Leaving his mark not only in the music industry but also in Minneapolis, sadly, Z passed away on August 2 at 78.

According to reports, Z passed away following complications from an infection. At the time, medical staff cared for the producer at a hospital in Burbank, California. Leaving behind a legacy that defined an era in music, his career included Prince.

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Remembering how he introduced the two, Owen Husney, Prince’s original manager, recalled how Z played a crucial role in Minneapolis. “David was the secret ingredient on many, many musical projects. He stayed pretty silent about it. He never really talked about his work or what he did. His significance is undeniable on the Minneapolis music scene.”

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David Z Not The Only To Work With Prince

Knowing the impact Z had, the Minneapolis Sound paid tribute to the late producer. Posting a picture of Z on Facebook, the statement read, “As a primary architect of the iconic ‘Minneapolis Sound,’ Rivkin was a legendary figure in the music industry. He is celebrated for engineering Prince’s early demo tapes, co-crafting the worldwide smash hit ‘Funkytown’ by Lipps Inc., and producing the Fine Young Cannibals’ chart-topping single ‘She Drives Me Crazy.’”

Eternally grateful for his talent and commitment to music, the Minneapolis Sound concluded, “You were an important and essential part of the Minneapolis Sound, David and we will always appreciate U.”

Z wasn’t the only one to catch the attention of Prince. His brother, Bobby Z, was a member of the icon’s backing band, the Revolution. Taking over on drums, he performed with Prince for nearly a decade.

Celebrated as one of the driving forces behind the Minneapolis sound, David Z left behind a career that changed music forever. His passing marked the end of an extraordinary life, but not the end of his influence.

(Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)