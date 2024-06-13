“This is Kelly Clarkson Caliber”: Abi Carter’s Cover Puts Original Song to Shame, ‘American Idol’ Fans Say

Current American Idol champion, Abi Carter, has been sharing her continuing music journey on social media since she won the show back in May. Recently, she posted a video of herself singing the Lady Gaga hit “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, and fans reacted strongly in the comments to her obvious talent.

“This is Kelly Clarkson caliber. The kind of singing that will put originals to shame when she covers them. America’s voters finally got it right again!” one fan wrote in the comments. True, Kelly Clarkson often has the same effect on the songs she covers for the Kellyoke segment of her show. Lainey Wilson herself has even said there’s nothing Clarkson can’t sing. Clearly, fans think Abi has that same skill.

Other fans commented on the video in the same vein, asking for Abi to “bring on the tour!” One fan noted, “This chick is so good that her recorded albums will not do her live performances justice.” Others claimed that America voted correctly on the show, with one writing, “We chose the right winner!!!!”

American Idol Winner Abi Carter Continues to Wow Fans With Her Excellent Covers

A few days after she posted “Shallow,” she covered another popular song. Abi posted a video of herself singing “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, to which fans were also receptive. They praised her talent in the comments once again.

“This is what I imagine the angels in heaven greet us with when we arrive,” one fan speculated. Another fan shared that they didn’t even like the song until they heard Abi sing. Abi’s fellow American Idol contestant, Ajii, cheered her on in the comments, writing, “LET’S GO ABI!”

Previously, on the season finale, Abi shared that she’s looking to go “a little more indie” with her sound after winning the show. “A little darker with happy tones,” she told Jon Bon Jovi, who was a guest judge on the episode. She had shown those skills earlier on the show when she belted both a Fall Out Boy song and an Evanescence classic. Additionally, her newest single, “This Isn’t Over,” debuted at No. 23 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Featured Image by DISNEY/John Argueta