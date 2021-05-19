Demi Lovato Reveals They are Nonbinary, Changes Pronouns to They/Them

In a video post on Instagram and her 4D podcast, singer Demi Lovato shared some personal information with her fans. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed that she identifies as non-binary and is changing their pronouns to they/them.

“I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you. Over the past year and a half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work,” Lovato said. “And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering.”

They went on to say that the first episode of the podcast will be dedicated to sharing what this all means to them and what it “may look like for other people.” (Listen/watch here)

Alongside the video post on Lovato’s Instagram page , Demi, who has been very vocally supportive of LGBTQ+ causes over the years, shared, “Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras.”

They concluded by saying, “This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox”

The news comes on the heels of Lovato’s very personal Youtube documentary, “Dancing with the Devil,” in which the singer discusses their very public struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and an eating disorder.