Kelly Clarkson Stuns Kenan Thompson Over Odd Shower Habits: “If I’ve Gotta Go”

Between her talk show and performing, Kelly Clarkson is often a very busy person. However, perhaps she should slow down just a bit. Clarkson recently revealed one shower habit that had some raising their eyebrows.

Speaking with Kenan Thompson Thompson on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson confessed, “I don’t regularly brush my teeth in the shower. I just do it if I’m in a hurry. I do happen to be in a hurry a lot.”

According to Clarkson, it’s a way for her to save time in an otherwise busy schedule. However, it was enough to gross Thompson out. Furthermore, Clarkson also confessed to urinating in the shower, claiming “I pee almost every time in the shower.”

She added, “No, but you can’t help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover. They put your hand in the hot water, and sometimes you pee. The hot water hits your body and—not every time, but, like, if I’ve gotta go. I’m always in a hurry. I want to stay in bed as long as possible and then roll out.”

Clarkson’s bathroom habits are sure to be controversial. Several people shared their opinions about brushing their teeth in the shower on X (formerly Twitter).

One person wrote, “People who brush their teeth in the shower are operating on a level of efficiency i have no desire of achieving.” Meanwhile another replied, “People who shower in the sink while brushing their teeth are operating on a level of derangement that i can only dream of achieving.”

[Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Audacy]