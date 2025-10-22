Nearly one week after founding KISS guitarist Ace Frehley died at age 74, New Jersey officials are ordering further examination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s death.

According to a report published Wednesday (Oct. 22) by TMZ, the Morris County Medical Examiner’s office is conducting a toxicology screening along with an external body examination in Frehley’s case. While the office did not perform an autopsy, a representative says they will finalize the “New York Groove” singer’s cause of death in the next few weeks once the toxicology report is available.

KISS Member Ace Frehley Reportedly Suffered a Brain Bleed

Joining KISS as a founding member in 1973, Ace Frehley died Oct. 16, 2025, in Morristown, New Jersey, following reports of hospitalization for a brain bleed apparently caused by a fall at the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s studio in September.

Canceling all shows through February 2026 to focus on recovery, Frehley unfortunately never did recuperate from that fall. Eventually, medical professionals placed him on a ventilator. On Oct. 16, reports surfaced that the Spaceman was on life support. That same day, his family made the heartbreaking decision to remove Frehley from the ventilator.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth,” his family said in a statement. “We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Often finding himself at odds with his bandmates, Frehley left KISS for the first time in 1982 to pursue a solo career. He would reunite with KISS in 1996 for their wildly successful farewell tour. After departing again in 2002, the “Rip It Out” singer returned to his solo career. He continued to perform live right up until his death at age 74.

