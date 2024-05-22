Asher Havon Was Anything but on His Own for This Brilliant Reba McEntire Duet on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Just minutes from The Voice announcing its Season 25 winner, Asher HaVon and his coach Reba McEntire lit up the stage with their special rendition of “On My Own” by Michael McDonald and Patti LaBelle.

Videos by American Songwriter

The duo, which is known for their “show-stopping partnership,” spoke about their excitement to perform together on The Voice stage. “I’m so excited to sing with Asher because, I’ve been sitting in that chair, listening to you, just like, ‘Oh, I want to sing with you,’” Reba gushed.

After Reba questioned if she could “follow him,” Asher HaVon declared, “You’re a superstar! You’re the Northern Star.”

HaVon also stated that he had been studying Reba’s approach to music a lot. He did this by just watching her music videos. “It’s amazing to watch,” he said about Reba’s talent. “And you just rock that leg when you work it.”

The duo was a match made in heaven and the viewers agreed. “Asher HaVon sings ‘On My Own’ with Reba McEntire, such a great choice for a duet,” a fan shared on X (formerly Twitter). “Asher brought his stylings to this song and blended well with Reba. His tone is just so rich, luscious, with those perfect musical choices. Beautiful!”

Asher HaVon Performed Donna Summer’s Iconic track “Last Dance” During ‘The Voice’ Finals

During his season finale performance, The Voice contestant Asher HaVon performed Donna Summer’s iconic “Last Dance.”

Although he’s not on Team Legend, John praised HaVon and reiterated that he was the best vocalist in the competition.

“I really felt like this song was perfect,” Legend told HaVon. “I really feel like maybe this is a lane that you should consider, this disco dance. Some of the best artists in disco were gospel trained and have that voice. It fits you like a glove. It was perfect.”

Asher HaVon’s The Voice Reba Entire was extremely proud of him after that performance. “You’ve got the talent. You’ve got the look. Everything is going. But if you’re not having fun, go home. If you’re having fun, that’s what makes me happy,”

He also performed Whitney Houston/Dolly Parton’s classic ballad “I Will Always Love You.”

(Photo by YouTube)