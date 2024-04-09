Deep Purple Announce North American Tour in 2024 With Yes

“Smoke On The Water” is by far Deep Purple’s biggest hit. It’s hard to believe that it’s been half a century since the iconic track was released, and the hard rock band hasn’t forgotten the song that put them on the map. This summer, Deep Purple and fellow rockers Yes will kick off a 50th-anniversary celebration of the song with a North American tour! No opening acts have been announced, but we think the combo of Deep Purple and Yes is more than enough to get concertgoers excited.

The upcoming Deep Purple 2024 Tour with Yes will start on August 14 in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live. The tour is expected to close on September 8 in Scranton, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain.

The band’s website will be the main spot to score tickets and VIP packages for this tour. Use the code “SMOKE” to access the artist presale event. Just as well, Ticketmaster is hosting a few different presale events for this tour as well.

General sale tickets will go on sale on April 12 at 10:00 am local. If your tour date is sold out by the time general on-sale starts (which it likely will), try out Stubhub. Stubhub’s a great spot to get tickets to sold-out concerts, especially for highly-anticipated tours like this one. It’s worth taking a look!

Don’t miss your chance to see Deep Purple and Yes live in concert in 2024!

August 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

August 15 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

August 17 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 18 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino – Grand Theater (without Yes)

August 19 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

August 21 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

August 22 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 27 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

August 28 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

August 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 31 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

September 1 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 3 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

September 4 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

September 6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

September 7 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

September 8 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Photo by Donald Weber

