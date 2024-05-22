Gina Miles Reminds Everyone Why She Won ‘The Voice’ With Breathtaking Return Performance—Earns a Niall Horan Shout-Out

Heading back to her roots, Gina Miles returned to The Voice to perform her new single “Wicked Game.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Before taking the stage, Miles spoke to The Voice host Carson Daly about returning to the show.

“It’s great to be home,” Gina Miles stated. “It’s great to see everyone and to talk to everyone. And to be on the stage again. It’s like I never left and it’s so, so amazing.”

Speaking about her performance, Miles said she wanted to bring the drama and growth she had made. “I’m really excited to show everybody,” she gushed.

Despite not being there in person, Miles’ coach Niall Horan did appear on video to introduce her performance. “I wish I could be there for her,” he stated. “But I also know how proud I am of her and how hard she’s worked. Could you please welcome to the stage, Gina Miles!”

What Has Gina Miles Been Up to Since Winning ‘The Voice’ Season 23

One year after winning The Voice Season 23, Gina Miles has been pretty busy.

Although she has yet to release her debut album, the former Team Neil member did give her fans a little taste of what’s to come when she released her new single “Someone New.”

Her only collection of tracks is on her 2022 EP, “Who Are You.”

“[For] my EP, I wrote a lot of things that were not my own experience — just writing stories,” Gina Miles said during an interview with KCRA-TV last fall. “And now it’s become more of a diary, so it’s really exciting to have those new creative inspirations to draw from.”

Miles also had other big performances since her days on the hit NBC competition series. NBC reports that she sang the national anthem at a firefighter graduation. She also opened for Jewel at The Venue at Thunder Valley. She then performed a gig at The Cadillac.

Gina Miles was the first Team Niall member to win The Voice. Horan returned as a coach for Season 24 as well and won with Huntley.

(Photo by YouTube)