Josh Sanders and Reba McEntire Deliver “Healing” Performance of Randy Houser’s “Back to God” on ‘The Voice’ Finale

During The Voice Season 25 finale, Josh Sanders hits the stage with his coach Reba McEntire with their special rendition of Randy Houser’s “Back to God.”

Before taking the stage, Carson Daly spoke about the special bond that Josh Sanders has with his The Voice coach.

“Everything in life is either opportunity or opposition,” he told Reba. “It’s up to us.”

Speaking about McEntire’s impact on him, Josh Sanders stated, “You’re so open and speak to me not about our roots and country music, but especially about the Lord and our faith.”

Sanders then said he couldn’t think of anyone else he would rather sing with than the “Queen of Country.”

While discussing the song choice, Reba stated, “I love your style and I love the way you sing. I love your heart and I can’t wait [to perform this song].”

Fans praised the emotional performance. “Josh Sanders sings ‘Back To God’ with Reba McEntire,” one fan wrote. “Love to see/hear these expressions of Faith on so many shows lately. Music heals. We need more healing messages in today’s world. They sounded great together.”

Josh Sanders Brought All the Emotions While Performing “Go Rest High On That Mountain” During ‘The Voice’ Finals

During his first season finals performance, Josh Sanders took to The Voice stage to perform Vince Gill’s emotional ballad, “Go Rest High on That Mountain.”

The performance was so moving that it sent Sanders’ coach Reba McEntire into tears. “Josh, that was wonderful,” she stated. “I always tell you you’ve got to get that heart going and send it out. And you did. It just really hit me hard. I’m so proud of you.”

Fans turned to social media to share they agreed with McEntire’s critique. “This is Josh Sanders’ best performance,” one of the viewers praised in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Nice to see him doing something more difficult vocally.”

Josh Sanders later returned to The Voice stage to perform his rendition of Randy Houser’s upbeat hit track “Boots On.”

