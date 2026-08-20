Def Leppard Legend Reveals Cancer Has Returned After Donor Transplant “Didn’t Stick”

Having worked with groups like Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, Sweet Savage, Trinity, and Riverdogs, Vivian Campbell eventually found the spotlight by joining Def Leppard in the early 1990s. Sadly, adding Campbell to the lineup came after Steve Clark passed away. While staying with the group for decades, Campbell recently discussed his personal life and his ongoing battle with cancer. Although taking an aggressive approach to his treatment, the musician revealed that the cancer had returned.

Taking part in an interview with Radio YSKL FM, Campbell didn’t shy away from his cancer diagnosis. During his treatment, the musician was able to undergo a donor transplant. But according to Campbell, “Unfortunately, it didn’t stick. So the cancer has returned. And I’m continuing treatments to manage it. I’ll probably have to do another transplant within a few years with another donor to try and see if maybe that would cure me.”

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Not the news Campbell or fans wanted to hear, the musician insisted that the cancer wasn’t going to slow him down. He even claimed that it was that attitude that kept his body fighting. “The fact that I could still continue to work, that gives me something to live for, something that you enjoy, that you’re passionate about, that you can wake up in the morning and look forward to. I think that deflects, that takes away from focusing too much on cancer.”

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Vivian Campbell Warns About The Mental Dangers Of Cancer

Campbell had a clear view of what cancer could do to a person. And apparently, staying stagnant was a dangerous path. “I have met people in my life who, when they’ve gotten a cancer diagnosis, they’ve only focused on that. And they think, ‘Oh, I can’t do anything. I need to stay in bed. I can’t eat this. I can’t do that. I can’t go there.’ I’ve never felt that way. I’ve always felt like I’m gonna continue to live my life as much as possible. In fact, even more so.”

With Campbell not allowing the cancer to control his life, he sought to keep living life. But at the same time, he used the diagnosis as a warning to others who continuously put their health on hold. “I encourage everyone to look after their own health. And if you are unfortunate enough to get a cancer diagnosis to overcome the fear. Fear is inevitable when you’re first told those words. But once you get over that, you gotta realize just how to manage it and how to deal with it as best as possible, and just don’t give in.”

Between treatments, touring, and performing with Def Leppard, the guitarist made it clear that cancer might remain part of his story, but it wouldn’t become the entire story. And with another transplant potentially waiting in his future, Campbell focused on the life he had built outside his diagnosis.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)