Luke Bryan Reveals His Plans for 2024: ‘American Idol,’ a New Tour, and More

Every new year means new adventures, goals, and projects for everyone. Country hitmaker Luke Bryan is no different. This year, he’ll have plenty on his plate with American Idol, a new tour, working on new music, and spending time with his family. Recently, Bryan opened up about what is already on his agenda for 2024.

Bryan appeared on the most recent episode of Audacy’s Rob + Holly to talk about his plans for the year. During the conversation, he talked about being a judge on American Idol, plotting a tour, writing songs, and more.

Luke Bryan Will Be Busy in 2024

Holly wanted to know what Bryan has planned for this year. Just a few days into 2024, and his schedule is already filling up. “I’m definitely going to be out on tour,” he revealed. “We haven’t announced all that stuff yet,” he added. He went on to say that the tour announcement is “coming down the pipeline.” So, fans should probably keep an eye on his socials.

As if a new tour wasn’t enough, Bryan will return to American Idol as a judge. During the interview, he revealed that Idol is tough to plan ahead of time. “It’s funny because Idol will be toward the end and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, do you wanna come back?’ So, Idol is kind of a year-by-year basis,” he said. “Here we are in our seventh year.”

However, when it comes to his professional life, Bryan is a recording artist above all else. “My main thing is writing songs, carving out time to write songs,” he said. The hitmaker added that he also needs to carve out time in his busy schedule to spend enough time in the studio to record his albums.

Bryan makes everything work by finding a balance and loving what he is doing in the moment. “The last couple of years with American Idol, Vegas, and my tour dates put a lot on my plate. I’ve learned that I can survive it. It’s been like two years of Navy SEAL training for me,” he said. Then, he discussed how he finds balance within his hectic schedule. “When I’m home, I love being home. When I’m with my family, I love being with my family almost too much. I try to plan too many things and sometimes it backfires,” he added. “But, when I’m out on the road touring, I just love that.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

