Demi Lovato, Busy Phillips, Cynthia Erivo and More End Pride Month On A High Note with New UMG x GLAAD Video “Pronouns Matter”

To close out Pride month, GLAAD and Universal Music Group teamed up for a video project to share the importance of respecting pronouns—not just during Pride month, but all year long. GLAAD, who “rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance,” tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change

The video project—titled “Pronouns Matter” —features notable artists and talent, including Demi Lovato, Cynthia Erivo, Busy Phillips, Anthony Ramos, and Imagine Dragon’s Dan Reynolds, to name a few.

After Demi Lovato announced they have a non-binary gender identity, they posted on social media: “This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way.”

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Throughout the new UMG & GLAAD two-minute video, the featured guests share their pronouns to raise awareness of the importance of recognizing, respecting, and understanding pronouns to create an environment of inclusivity and respect.

UMG is expanding its annual Music Is Universal LGBTQ+ Pride celebration for 2021. The celebration centers around belonging and intersectionality, striving to transcend tolerance and create a true sense of belonging for the LGBTQ+ community by amplifying the voices of UMG employees, artists, and fans. The month-long celebration features a capsule collection, artist listening parties, curated playlists, and a mental health content series in partnership with Mental Health Coalition.

UMG and Universal Music All Together Now Foundation partnered with GLAAD, Queer Candle Co.—a Brooklyn-based, queer-owned small business—and Social Goods to create a limited-edition MUSIC IS UNIVERSAL Pride collection supporting GLAAD. The capsule collection is available for purchase at Social Goods.

Watch “Pronouns Matter” below and learn more about UMG’s Pride celebration and the initiatives continuing throughout the year, here.