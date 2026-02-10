Music Star Abruptly Cancels 5 Tour Stops for Health Reasons

In October 2025, Demi Lovato released her first album in nearly three years with It’s Not That Deep. Featuring songs like “Fast” and “Kiss”, the singer hoped to promote the album with the It’s Not That Deep tour. Starting in April, Lovato was scheduled to tour in the United States, ending in May. With Adéla serving at the opening act, fans rushed to get tickets. But now, as the tour quickly approaches, Lovato announced she needed to cancel a few of her shows to focus on her health.

No matter the genre, singers have consistently discussed the toll performing takes on an individual’s body. While standing in the spotlight as thousands scream your name sounds unbelievable, those lights produce a staggering amount of heat. Not to mention most concerts run for hours. Although fans only get a single chance to see their favorite singer, those artists perform night after night.

Demi Lovato has canceled their shows in Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Denver and Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/UGvWXbDJzZ — 🏁 (@concertleaks) February 10, 2026

Not wanting the tour to cripple her health, Lovato announced in a statement, “While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible. To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour.”

The Cities Missing Out On Demi Lovato’s It’s Not That Deep Tour

While the original tour consisted of more than 20 concerts, Lovato narrowed it down to only 18. As for the cities now on the outside – “Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver – I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour, and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there.”

Lovato’s announcement wasn’t the news some fans wanted to hear, but for those still on the schedule, she promised an unforgettable night. “I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me.”

Even with a few stops removed, Lovato made it clear the goal is still the same – give fans the best show possible while making sure she’s healthy enough to enjoy every moment on stage.

