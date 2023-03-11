Denzel Curry Teases Mystery Collaborative Album—“It Might Be Tonight”

Coming off an extremely busy 2022, Denzel Curry is ready to “turn up the whole year” in 2023.

On Friday morning (March 10), the Carol City, Florida native took to Twitter to rile up his loyal fanbase. Along with tweeting that his next release will be a collaborative album, he also incentivized fans to earn a preview of music he’s been working on.

“THE COLLAB TAPE WILL BE THE NEXT THING THAT DROPS. BUT I DON’T KNOW WHEN. IT MIGHT IN A YEAR. IT MIGHT BE TONIGHT. WHO KNOWS,” he Tweeted. “COLLAB TAPE WITH… NONE OF YO GAWTDAMN BUSINESS.”

THE COLLAB TAPE WILL BE THE NEXT THING THAT DROPS



BUT I DONT KNOW WHEN



IT MIGHT IN A YEAR IT MIGHT BE TONIGHT



WHO KNOWS — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) March 10, 2023

ULT OR DIE



COLLAB TAPE COMING SOON



WITH… — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) March 10, 2023

NONE OF YO GAWTDAMN BUSINESS — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) March 10, 2023

Without revealing the mystery artist he collided with for this impending joint album, he asked fans to help get his 2022 single “Walkin” to 60 million plays on Spotify. If they did their part, he alluded to sharing a peek at his new music.

“GET THIS PAST 60 MILLION AND ILL LET YOU HEAR WHAT IM WORKING ON,” he continued to Tweet.

GET THIS PAST 60 MILLION AND ILL LET YOU HEAR WHAT IM WORKING ON https://t.co/xn88fEXrVR — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) March 10, 2023

This series of tweets came just a few weeks after a similar Twitter bombardment. On Feb. 24, he unleashed multiple posts about feature verses that he is contributing in 2023 for other artists, as well as revealing his unknown collaborative tape for the first time.

“I came here to say IM MURDERING ALL FEATURES THIS YEAR,” he tweeted. “AND COLLAB PROJECT IN THE PROCESS RN.”

I came here to say IM MURDERING ALL FEATURES THIS YEAR — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) February 24, 2023

FUCK ALL THAT UNDERRATED SHIT



FUCK ALL THAT HUMBLE SHIT



IM TURNIN UP THE WHOLE YEAR — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) February 24, 2023

AND COLLAB PROJECT IN THE PROCESS RN — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) February 24, 2023

So far this year, Curry has contributed feature verses for burgeoning rappers like Armani White on “GOATED” (Jan. 13) and midwxst on “Tally” (Jan. 25). Although the second half of his exciting future collaborative album is solely up to speculation at this point, he will still surely impress with his contributions to the LP regardless. After a year where he dropped the original and expanded jazz version of his Melt My Eyez See Your Future album, it’s a pleasant surprise to see Curry motivated to achieve more this year.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage