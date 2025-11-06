Departure: Journey Has Announced Plans to Launch a Farewell Trek in 2026 Called the Final Frontier Tour

After a 50-plus-year career, Journey has announced plans for a farewell tour that will get underway in early 2026. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have unveiled the dates for an initial North American leg of the trek, which is dubbed the Final Frontier Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

The outing, which will visit 60 cities, kicks off on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and is currently is plotted out through a July 2 performance in Laredo, Texas.

The tour will showcase a brand-new stage production as the band delivers a set featuring their many classic hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” and “Lights.” The trek is being described as “a celebration of legacy, love and the fans who made it all possible.” All the shows will be presented as “A Special Evening With [Journey].”

Tickets for the newly announced concerts will go on sale to the general public on public on Friday, November 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Citi card members will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets to the U.S. shows beginning Tuesday, November 11, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit CitiEntertainment.com for more information about purchasing pre-sale tickets. Fans interested in buying tickets early may also want to check StubHub.

[RELATED: Journey’s Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon Resolve Legal Dispute over Band’s Financial Issues]

Meanwhile, a limited number of VIP packages offering premium reserved tickets, custom merchandise, and more also will be available.

Journey’s touring lineup continues to feature founding lead guitarist Neal Schon, longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain, and frontman Arnel Pineda, as well as drummer Deen Castronovo, keyboardist Jason Derlatka, and bassist Todd Jensen.

Schon, Cain, and Pineda have all issued statements regarding Journey’s Final Frontier Tour.

“This tour is our heartfelt thank you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way—through every song, every era, every high and low,” Schon said. “We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production—the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.”

He added, “As its founding member, I carry the Journey torch to this day, wherever I go. The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain. While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we’ve shared, I want everyone to know I’m not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank you and the beginning of what’s next.”

Cain shared, “It’s been an incredible ride. We’ve shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Pineda, the Filipino vocalist who famously was hired as Journey’s new lead singer after Schon saw a video of him performing on YouTube, added, “I’m honored to be part of this legacy and I’m grateful for having been welcomed with such open arms. Every night on stage has been a dream come true.”

More About Journey’s Farewell Tour and Recent Band Drama and News

Although the length of Journey’s farewell tour hasn’t been officially announced, it appears that the trek will continue into 2027. A post of the band’s social media pages featured the following note: “We are taking a poll to see what you’ll would like to hear in 26-27 tour so please friends put in your song choices!!!!”

In recent years, Schon and Cain have had a variety of well-documented conflicts, including dueling lawsuits that were settled in August 2024. The legal battle revolved around Cain’s claim that Schon’s spending on the band’s then-latest tour was putting undue financial strain on the group.

Then, in October on 2025, Schon posted a message on his socials declaring, “Jonathan Cain announced his farewell to Journey tonight. I’m nowhere near done! Journey has so much more life ahead!”

A rep for Cain then released the following statement that clarified his plans: “Jonathan Cain remains an active member of Journey, and any reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate. He is fully dedicated to touring with the band over the next couple of years and has only expressed plans to retire at a later time.”

Also, in a video interview at the time, Cain explained that he’d be touring with Journey in 2026 and 2027, and after that planned to focus on his ministry work. In recent years, Jonathan has served as a minister alongside his wife, pastor Paula White-Cain, who also is a spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump.

Since 2016, Cain also has been releasing a series of faith-themed albums and singles.

Meanwhile, in August 2025, Schon filed a request at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a logo and an apparent music-related project called “Journey Beyond.” This prompted speculation that Neal was planning to launch a Journey-related group when the band retired.

February 28 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

March 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

March 4 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 5 – Trenton, NJ @ CURE Insurance Arena

March 7 – Ottawa, ON, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 9 – Hamilton, ON, Canada @ TD Coliseum

March 11 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Bell Centre

March 12 – Quebec City, QC, Canada @ Vidéotron Centre

March 14 – Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena

March 16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

March 22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

March 25 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 28 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 29 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

April 4 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

April 6 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

April 8 – Des Moines, IA @ CASEY’S CENTER

April 9 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

April 14 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

April 15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

April 17 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Pacific Coliseum

April 19 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

April 21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 22 – Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena

April 24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

May 15 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

May 16 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 18 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

May 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

May 21 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

May 23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

May 27 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

May 28 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

May 30 – Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center

May 31 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

June 3 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

June 4 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center Coliseum

June 6 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

June 7 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

June 10 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

June 11 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

June 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

June 14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 17 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

June 18 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

June 20 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

June 21 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

June 24 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the MARK

June 25 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

June 27 – Tupelo, MS @ Cadence Bank Arena

June 28 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

July 1 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Hilliard Center

July 2 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

(Photo by Brian Ach)



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.