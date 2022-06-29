Founding member and keyboardist of Depeche Mode, Andrew Fletcher, passed away in May at the age of 60. In a recent social media statement, the band revealed that Fletcher’s cause of death was an aortic dissection, or a tear in a heart artery.

Band members Martin Gore and Dave Gahan released the statement on Depeche Mode’s official Instagram. “A couple weeks ago we received the result from the medical examiners, which Andy’s family asked us to share with you now. Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26.” The band said. “So even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.”

Depeche Mode further detailed the celebration of his life that the two band members held for him, calling it a beautiful ceremony full of tears and great memories.

“We had a celebration of Andy’s life in London last week, which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs,” they shared. “Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy’s and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off.”

They concluded with a thank you to fans for their condolences and undying support during this trying time.

“So thank you for all of the love you’ve shown Andy and his family and friends over the last few weeks. It honestly means the world to all of us,” they wrote. “Andy, you’ll be missed, but certainly not forgotten.”

Depeche Mode was formed in 1980 and sold over 100 million records in their time together. In 2020, the electronic band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

