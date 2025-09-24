Devo Co-Founder Shares Wild Last-Ditch Bid for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Membership

Since its 1983 inception, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has welcomed trail-blazing artists into its ranks. When the venerated institution rolled out its 2025 class of inductees, members of pioneering ’80s new-wave band Devo were not surprised to see their names missing yet again. Becoming eligible in the early 2000s, the “Whip It” hitmakers didn’t land on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s radar until 2019. Six years and three snubs later, singer Mark Mothersbaugh revealed the band’s back-up plan for joining the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, the Rolling Stones, and more.

Devo Are Three-Time Rejectees

Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Devo co-founder Mark Mothersbaugh spoke practically about the band’s chances of scoring a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nod. “We’ve struck out three times, so that’s probably it for us,” said Mothersbaugh, 75.

Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh is a brilliant weirdo genius and has earned the right to be enshrined in the RnR Hall of Fame. https://t.co/hKFQLSkpre — 969theeaglejax (@969TheEagleJax) August 20, 2025

However, the Akron, Ohio native continued to explain how his bandmates might cleverly exploit the Buckeye State’s lax burial laws to finally secure their place in the storied Cleveland institution.

“You can actually bury people in your yard if you file and get the permission and stuff like that. So I was thinking we could just stack all the members of Devo in this one parking space so we could be Rock and Roll Hall of Fame adjacent, even if we weren’t inside,” Mothersbaugh said. “They do have some displays in there with (Devo’s) suits and hats and other things. So we could be…adjacent and just hang out next door for the rest of time.”

“We’re Done With Caring”

In the band’s recent eponymous Netflix documentary, Devo co-founder Gerald Casale hailed himself and his bandmates as “the most misunderstood band in the world.” And after decades of dealing with misconceptions from the public, they’ve more or less stopped caring about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame altogether.

“After three snubs, I can only speak for myself,” Casale said. “I think we’re done with caring one way or another, because I have to believe those three snubs tell me one thing: that there is someone that actively, on a conspiracy level, doesn’t want Devo in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

“Maybe we don’t fit in with those other bands,” added Mark Mothersbaugh. “And that might be a good thing.”

Featured image by Scott Legato/WireImage