Missing Persons Frontwoman Dale Bozzio’s Son Launches GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for an Operation His Mom Needs

Dale Bozzio, lead singer of the 1980s New Wave band Missing Persons, needs a costly surgical procedure to treat a painful condition that’s making it difficult for her to perform.

Bozzio’s son, Troy McKenzie, has launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking to raise funds to pay for the operation and money to help her during her recovery.

McKenzie reported on the GoFundMe page that the 70-year-old singer is suffering from is “suffering from severe capsular contracture,” and needs surgery to remove her silicone breast implants “as soon as possible.” He further explained that the condition “causes excessive scar tissue that hardens around the breast, pain, tightness, discomfort, and distorted or unnatural breast shape.”

Troy noted that his mother is “in constant pain,” which makes it “very difficult for her to perform, record, or earn a living.” He added, “After removal, she will need reconstructive surgery and extensive recovery.”

McKenzie is hoping to raise $45,000 for his mom’s surgery and her recovery afterward, which could take as long as three months. He also pointed out that the procedure isn’t covered by insurance.

Troy added, “Every dollar donated goes directly to Dale’s medical treatments and healing so that we can get her well and back out there rocking for you.” To date, the initiative has raised more than $35,000.

Speaking about Bozzio, McKenzie noted that she “is a lot of things to the world: singer, songwriter, rock star, fashion icon. To me, she is just my dear mother.”

He continued, “Whether you are a close friend or a lifelong fan, I am humbly asking for your help on behalf of … my mom. She’s an amazing person, so kind and compassionate.”

About Dale Bozzio

In the mid-1970s, Bozzio worked as a Playboy Bunny in Boston, near her hometown of Medford, Massachusetts. After relocating to Los Angeles, she was hired to sing in Frank Zappa’s band, which also featured her future husband, drummer Terry Bozzio. In 1979, she contributed vocals to Zappa’s Joe’s Garage Act I and albums Joe’s Garage Acts II & III.

In 1980, Dale and Terry, along with another Zappa alum, guitarist Warren Cuccurullo, formed Missing Persons.

The band had its biggest success with its 1982 debut album, Spring Session M. The album featured most of the group’s best-know songs, including “Destination Unknown,” “Walking in L.A.,” and “Words.” Dale co-wrote about half of the songs on the album, including “Destination Unknown.”

Dale also is featured on Zappa’s 1984 album Thing-Fish.

After Missing Persons broke up in 1986, Dale launched a solo career. Missing Persons re-formed multiple times over the years. The current version, led by Dale, has been together since 2011. Missing Persons’ most recent studio album, Hollywood Lie, was released in 2023.

In April 2025, Dale was featured on an episode of Billy Corgan’s The Magnificent Others podcast.

Missing Persons’ Current Performance Plans

According to MissingPersonsTour.com, the band has eight upcoming concerts scheduled in 2025 and 2026. The group’s next show takes place on November 29 in Hermosa Beach, California, and also will feature Gene Loves Jezebel.

Missing Persons also will be playing a weekly residency every Wednesday in February 2026 at the famed Whisky a Go Go club in West Hollywood, California. Those shows are scheduled for February 4, 11, 18, and 25.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)