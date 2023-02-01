Did You Know Dolly Parton Was a Secret Producer of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer?’

People say country icon Dolly Parton has done everything, but somehow the star proves time and time again that even everything is an understatement for her.

It was recently confirmed that the singer was also a secret producer of the popular ’90s television show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar dropped that little tidbit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while promoting her latest project, the Paramount+ series Wolf Pack.

When asked by the late-night host about the long-running rumor, Gellar confirmed it to be true. “Little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” the actress said. While the singer was not credited on the show, her production company was. Sandollar Productions, a joint venture with her former manager, Sandy Gallin, was an executive producer of the series during its seven-season run. Parton’s company also produced the 1992 film on which the show was based.

“You know, we never saw her,” Gellar continued. “We’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’ And then one day, somebody asked her about it and she complimented the show and my performance. And I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.'”

Television projects aside, Parton is apparently back in the recording studio. She is hard at work with her first-ever rock album. She recently shared the project will feature some of the biggest stars of the genre, including the likes of Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Steve Perry, and John Fogerty.

Born from her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the record is set for release later this year and will see the star cover rock standards by Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)