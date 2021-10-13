Disney+ Shares Official Release Date, Trailer for ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

The Disney+ streaming service released a nearly 4-minute official trailer for the new docu-series, The Beatles: Get Back, today (October 13). Watch it below.

As the trailer shows, in 1969, a film crew was given unprecedented access to the band. Now, the footage is being released, cut, and directed by Oscar-winning director, Peter Jackson. He sourced the series from 57 never-before-seen hours of material.

Until now.

“In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership,” Jackson said in a statement. “It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

He continued, “I’m very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps, and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told. I’ve been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I’m very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it.”

The series comes out over three days, November 25, 26, and 27, exclusively on Disney+.