Doja Cat Says Upcoming Music Is “Very Different” Than Previous Work

When Doja Cat released “Attention” on June 16, the lead single for her upcoming album First Of All, fans knew she was returning to music with a new energy and vigor. Delivering intense, introspective rapping over a beautifully looped harp, “Attention” felt like an approach Doja had never employed. But, it feels like this is the sound she wants her fans to get used to for now.

On Tuesday (July 17), Doja did an interview with V Magazine, where she extensively touched on her mindset coming into First Of All, yet to be given a release date, track list, or cover art. First, she spoke about how much of a shift this album, and potentially more in the future, will bring compared to her prior LPs.

“These upcoming projects are going to be very different compared to everything I have done and I am excited about that,” she said. “I do not care if people are not.”

Next, she expressed how freeing this era of her career feels, as she is now able to make music that suits her personality.

“I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn’t allow me to have a mental release,” she added. “I have been making music that is palatable, marketable and sellable, that has allowed me to be where I am now.”

This sentiment aligns with statements she made earlier this year, where she literally tweeted that her pop albums were “cash grabs.” Now, dabbling in hip-hop, R&B, and more, which she alluded to months ago, she feels at home.

“I have made pop music,” she said. “I’m currently making rap, soul, and R&B music with jazz elements. But this is a representation of how I feel.”

Lastly, Doja conveyed that this career arc of hers is, in part, inspired by the pushback she receives from fans of her traditional pop sound.

“My philosophy around my work has become more apparent over recent times because I have been very inspired by hatred and outrage culture,” she said. “It is something I will be reflecting on in my upcoming projects.”

Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC