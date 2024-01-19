Lauren Alaina Talks Crying “Like a Baby” When Meeting Carrie Underwood, “Before He Cheats” Duet Performance

Always sharing her love for music, Lauren Alaina started to perform at just 3 years old. That passion only grew over the years as she eventually landed a spot on Season 10 of American Idol. Although she didn’t win the competition, Alaina gained a massive fanbase that continues to support her today. And while it has been 13 years since she competed on American Idol, the singer admitted that getting the chance to perform with Carrie Underwood will be a moment she will “never forget.”

Appearing on The Kelleigh Bannen Show on Apple Music Country, Alaina took over hosting duties for Bannen, who is on maternity leave. Discussing her ongoing friendship with Underwood, the singer explained, “I will never forget in the very beginning of my career getting to sing [‘Before He Cheats’] with [Carrie] on ‘American Idol.’”

Taking a trip down memory lane, Alaina recalled meeting Underwood for the first time and how much of a role model she was to her. “All I wanted at that time was to even be a little bit like her, because she was a small town girl who tried out for her favorite TV show and it changed her life,” she said. “And I cried like a baby when I saw her across the room. I didn’t even know then that I was going to get to perform with her, but I literally cried meeting her. One of the few people that I’ve ever really had an emotional response to meeting.”

Alaina Felt “Pretty Baller” Thanks to Underwood

That first performance left a lasting impression as both Alaina and Underwood teamed up once again in 2016 for the ACM Party for a Cause in Las Vegas. And just like in their first performance, they performed “Before He Cheats.”

With a friendship growing from their first meeting, it seems the two singers shared a unique chemistry on stage. Underwood even offered Alaina the chance to open for her. In 2016, the singer praised Underwood, telling Sounds Like Nashville, “I probably look up to her more than anyone else, as far as what she’s done in her career and what she stands for.”

As for opening for Underwood, Alaina noted, “She tweeted me and said that I was a tough act to follow. I’m going to tell you, that made me feel pretty baller. I’ve never felt so cool. I was pumped about that. I was like, a kid on Christmas day.”

