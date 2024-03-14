Dolly Parton Reaches Rockstar Status with New RIAA Gold Certification

Dolly Parton released her first-ever rock ‘n’ roll album Rockstar on November 17. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It also topped the publication’s Album Sales chart in early December. Maybe more importantly, it gave the “Jolene” singer her first top 5 on the survey. With sales like that, it’s no surprise that the album reached Gold status in just four months.

Parton’s first foray into rock was met with serious success. It topped the Billboard Album Sales chart for the week of December 2. That week, it sold more than 100,000 copies. This represented Parton’s biggest sales week in decades. Her second-biggest sales week was in 1993 when Slow Dancing with the Moon sold more than 50,000 copies.

Rockstar brought Parton several accolades upon its release. It was one of the top-selling albums of 2023. Additionally, it brought her six No.1s on the Billboard charts. Now, the RIAA has given the album Gold certification for sales of 500,000 equivalent units.

Dolly Parton Is Officially a Rockstar

In a statement, Parton shared her thoughts on the album’s success. “When I set out to make my rock album, I always hoped it would be embraced by my fans as well as people who may not listen to my music,” she shared. “I am thrilled to receive this Gold record! Thank you to everyone who was a part of this project,” she added. “I guess I can officially say I am a rockstar.”

Her manager, Danny Nozell also weighed in on the achievement. “I am so proud of Dolly’s hard work in making an incredible album. She set her standard for us all on this project with her work ethic,” he said. “I also must send appreciation to my entire team for their laser focus on this achievement. We had the best partners in Scorr Borchetta and the Big Machine Label Group, making this a true global effort. This is a history-making launch that none of us take for granted,” he added.

