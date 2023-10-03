Dolly Parton Says Taylor Swift Is Raising the Bar for Touring Musicians

There is no denying that Taylor Swift is one of the biggest names in music today. Her Eras Tour has been one of the biggest events in recent memory. Her recent appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games have brought a new audience to the NFL. Even Swift’s food choices are leaving their cultural marks. Recently, Dolly Parton sang the praises of T-Swift, proving that no one is immune to her charm.

Dolly appeared on a recent episode of Taste of Country Nights. While there, host Evan Paul asked the country icon which of today’s young stars was raising the bar when it came to touring and live performances. Parton didn’t have to think long about her answer. “Well, Good Lord, who could be better than Taylor Swift?” she replied.

“She’s killing it,” Dolly added. “I’ve never seen anything like it. Yay, Taylor, you go!”

Parton went on to say that she’s always ready and willing to cheer on any young artists who are out there on the road and trying to raise the bar. Unfortunately, though, the country legend doesn’t get out to see many concerts.

“I honestly have to say, I work so hard that I don’t even get to follow some of the young people, but I always just wish ‘em the best,” Parton said. “I remember what it was like when I was starting out, being hopeful that I could make my dreams come true.”

Parton went on to say that touring is one of the most important things a young artist can do. Touring, she said, is where an artist can make money, build fame, and win new fans. “You can make records all day, but you need to get out there and let the people hear it,” she added.

The East Tennessee native has worked hard for decades to make her dreams come true. Unfortunately for the fans, that means that she’s not as ready to be on the road for extended periods. Fans might see Parton at a charity event or as part of a festival. However, she has retired from touring. Instead, she would rather spend time at home with her husband.

Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images for ABA