Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Will Host 2023 Carter Work Project on Behalf of President Jimmy Carter and His Wife Rosalynn

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are giving back.

The country power couple are hosting the 2023 Carter Work Project, as reported by Taste of Country. With former president Jimmy Carter — who helped start up the annual building blitz, along with his his wife, Rosalynn — currently ill, the musical husband-and-wife duo decided to step in as hosts this year.

This is the first year that the Carters have not been able to be present at the work project since 1984. Its initiative is to focus on building affordable housing in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Queen City News has reported that Yearwood and Brooks are heading up approximately 900 volunteers for the project per day. The goal is building 27 homes in the West Charlotte area, constructed on the former grounds of the Black Plato Price School, founded in 1915 and which closed its doors in 1966.

Some of the other feel-good projects Yearwood and Brooks were involved in include Habitat for Humanity. They took a New Orleans trip to help support an initiative to rebuild homes after the horrific devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

In an interview with MSNBC, Yearwood said, “Garth and I both were struck by how down to earth and how hands on the Carters were. They were building. And we were really there to take a picture, maybe hold a hammer — and we stayed all day. We had the best time. And that was kind when our love for Habitat was born.”

“At some point you have to stop and just listen,” Brooks has previously said about their history of volunteering. “The hammering of these hundreds and hundreds of hammers and you know what they’re doing, they’re building love, man. And it’s the greatest feeling on the planet.”

On the music side, Yearwood teamed up for a powerful version of “Cry Myself to Sleep” with Wynonna Judd which is featured on A Tribute to The Judds set to release on October 27 via BMG.

.@garthbrooks, along with about 900 volunteers per day, will build 27 homes in a west Charlotte neighborhood, which was once the historically Black Plato Price School that closed in 1966. ❤️🏗️@TaylorYoungNews' story: https://t.co/aHCAAGHEMc pic.twitter.com/D3awukSUmc — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) October 2, 2023

