Lainey Wilson Sends Perfect Message to Dolly Parton for Making Her “Dream Come True”

Last night (February 21), country fans and animal lovers across the nation tuned in to watch Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala. The TV special showed off several adorable pooches wearing the country icon’s Doggy Parton fashion line. The furry show-stoppers strutted their stuff in outfits inspired by Parton’s different looks throughout her career. Of course, no TV special featuring the legendary singer/songwriter would be complete without a few performances. For instance, Lainey Wilson took the stage with Parton to sing “I Will Always Love You.”

Last night, Wilson took to social media to promote the prerecorded event. In her post, she urged fans to watch the special. She also shared her thoughts about sharing the stage with Parton. “Dogs, Dolly, & a little sparkle,” she wrote, “three of my favorite things.” Then, the Grammy winner added, “Sharing a stage with the queen herself [Dolly Parton] to perform “I Will Always Love You” was a dream come true.”

Dogs, dolly, & a little sparkle…three of my favorite things 🪩✨Sharing a stage with the queen herself @DollyParton to perform, “I Will Always Love You,” was a dream come true. Y’all tune in to Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala on @CBS & @paramountplus TONIGHT at 9pm ET/PT! #dollyspetgala pic.twitter.com/3JCj0dAAVn — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) February 22, 2024

Wilson also shared a clip of their performance in the post. The stars, representing two generations of powerful and inspiring ladies of country music, took the stage in white rhinestone-accented outfits to sing the classic song. They delivered the kind of performance that is likely to raise goosebumps and bring a tear to the eyes of countless viewers.

Lainey Wilson Has Worked with Dolly Parton Before

This isn’t the first time that Wilson and Parton have worked together. They joined forces last year to sing “Mama He’s Crazy” on A Tribute to The Judds. After hearing the song for the first time, Wilson admits that it brought her to tears. “I boohooed cried,” she said. “I think everybody feels this way about Dolly, but I do feel like I just know her from a different lifetime and it’s just such an honor to hear our voices right next to each other because she’s such a huge inspiration to me on and off the stage,” she added.

This was so much different, though. Not only were they onstage together but they were also singing one of Parton’s most iconic songs.

Wilson first met Parton a few days before she won Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards. In an interview, she revealed that the country icon passed on some wisdom to her during their encounter. “She was just telling me, she’s like, ‘Base all of your decisions off of how passionate you are about what you’re doing,” she revealed. “Passion is what drove her. It’s about having that discernment to know what to do, what not to do.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings

