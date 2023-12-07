Tom Nitti Reveals Heart-Wrenching Reason He Left ‘The Voice’: “I Couldn’t Imagine Losing Them”

Before landing a spot on The Voice, Tom Nitti served as a New York State Trooper while he continuously practiced and performed his music. Seeing his ability to perfectly blend rock and country, Reba McEntire eventually welcomed the singer to her team. From his first performance, he proved himself a top contender, winning Battle Rounds. Reba even saved him from elimination with her Super Save. But surprisingly, Nitti left the competition for what he claimed to be personal reasons. Now, as the Top 9 compete to win The Voice, the artist is breaking his silence on why he departed the show.

While ecstatic about his time on The Voice, Nitti revealed just months before the show aired, he filed for divorce. Although co-parenting, the singer admitted the following months, tensions with his ex-wife mounted, leaving him to worry about his children. He said, “It’s always been a dream of mine to pursue music full-time, but I can’t do that without a cushion. As a dad, I need to make sure my children will be supported.”

Although quickly leaving the show, Nitti remained silent on his issues at home besides telling a select few on ‘The Voice’.

In an interview with Utica, N.Y.’s Observer-Dispatch, he’s since revealed “I told her about how I had just received an email from my lawyers urging me to come home because my ex-wife was going after primary custody.”

Not wasting time and returning home, Nitti knew he made the right decision.”I made this choice not because I missed my kids, but because I couldn’t imagine losing them. I am happy with the decision I made, but should it have come to that point? Absolutely not.”

Nitti might no longer be on The Voice, but that doesn’t mean he is alone. When Reba discussed the talented singer leaving, she insisted, “We’ve been emailing back and forth, and all of our hearts went out to him ’cause he couldn’t finish the competition. He is so strong. So good. So he’s gonna be watching and cheering all of us on, but our hearts are with him.”

The singer praised the love and support from Reba, claiming she is the “same on TV as she is in real life.” For now, Nitti enjoys time with his children.

(Image via @tomnittimusic on Instagram)