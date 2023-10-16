Dolly Parton to Perform at Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day Game as Part of Salvation Army Charity Campaign

Are you ready for some Dolly! Dolly Parton will give a special performance during halftime at the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, airing at on CBS.

Videos by American Songwriter

The country legend’s performance is part of the 2023 edition of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, which marks the start of the charity’s annual Red Kettle Campaign fundraiser.

[RELATED: Keith Urban on Dolly Parton’s Impact: “She’s Peerless”]

“Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving,” said Parton in a statement. “Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times. My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond.”

The halftime show will feature Parton singing some of her greatest hits, while also showcasing songs from her upcoming all-star rock album, Rockstar, which will be released on Friday, November 17, six days before Thanksgiving.

“Dolly’s contagious energy and positive spirit are just what we need to support The Salvation Army’s enormous effort to make this holiday bright for millions of individuals and families in need,” said Dallas Cowboys executive Charlotte Jones, who formerly was national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. “Dolly’s music has a way of inspiring hope, and we’re thrilled to have her on our national stage to spotlight the campaign this year.”

Through the Red Kettle Campaign, The Salvation Army helps provide Christmas gifts, food, and shelter, as well as rent and utility assistance to millions of in-need people during and after the holiday season. Money raised last year helped nearly 24 million people living in the U.S.

This marks the 27th year that the Cowboys have partnered with the charity for the campaign.

Among the many ways that people can support The Salvation Army are by donating cash, coins, and checks, or digitally with various payment apps, at Red Kettle stations across the U.S.; providing Christmas gifts to local children through The Salvation Army Angel Tree; volunteering to distribute donated Angle Tree gifts or to collect funds at a Red Kettle; text a donation to 51555 by typing “KETTLES”; and signing up to donate $25 monthly at give.SalvationArmyUSA.org.

For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

For more details about Parton’s Rockstar album, visit DollyParton.com.