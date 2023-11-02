Watch: Dolly Parton Hangs Out with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders While Preparing for Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show Performance

Last month, Dolly Parton announced that she would perform during the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game. The country icon’s performance will be part of The Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff.

With Thanksgiving just weeks away fans across the country are waiting to see Parton perform during the holiday game. Earlier today, the “Jolene” singer shared a video that shows her getting geared up for the big day.

In the video below, Parton hangs out with Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders in a sparkly uniform. Additionally, she takes time to offer sage advice to the team’s head coach. “And if you end up in another spot trying to stop them on third and long,” Parton says before sharing a play. “I’d do that just to be safe,” she offers.

If you’re not excited about her performance, the video will get you there.

Parton’s performance will feature some of her most beloved songs. Additionally, she will perform songs from her first-ever rock and roll record, Rockstar, dropping on November 17, less than a week before Thanksgiving.

Parton isn’t just performing to bring eyes to the Cowboys vs Commanders game. Nor will she be there to promote her forthcoming album. Instead, she’ll be working with The Salvation Army to bring a happy holiday season to families in need, a move that is very on-brand for the philanthropically-minded superstar.

For nearly three decades, the Salvation Army has kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign during the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game. This year, Parton is pleased to be part of the tradition. “What an honor it is to get to kick off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign,” she said in a statement. “Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times. My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need,” Parton added.

“Every small act of generosity helps, and together we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond,” Parton concluded.

According to The Salvation Army’s website, the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game is consistently the most-watched regular season game of the year. For the last 27 years, the team has partnered with The Salvation Army to kick off the Red Kettle Campaign. “The halftime show puts a spotlight on the need of millions during the holiday season,” the site states. It serves as “a rallying cry to donate to The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign which began in 1891.”

