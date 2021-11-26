Watch: Luke Combs Performs at Halftime of the Cowboys and Raiders Thanksgiving Day Game

Luke Combs, who seems to trip over No. 1 hits these days and was recently dubbed the CMA Entertainer of the Year, performed on Thanksgiving Day (November 24) at AT&T Stadium during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders game.

Check out the performance below during which Combs played three of his signature gravely-voiced, catchy country hits—”When It Rains It Pours,” “Beautiful Crazy,” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Combs performed as part of the Red Kettle Thanksgiving Halftime Show, which raises money and awareness for The Salvation Army.

Earlier this week, Combs tweeted his excitement for the gig, saying, “Playing the halftime show at the @dallascowboys game tomorrow on Thanksgiving Day! Game starts at 4:30 PM ET. Y’all tune in!”

And adding a photo of him and Cowboys running back, Ezekiel “Zeke” Elliott, saying, “Always good seeing you 21. @EzekielElliott“

Playing the halftime show at the @dallascowboys game tomorrow on Thanksgiving Day! Game starts at 4:30 PM ET. Y’all tune in! pic.twitter.com/LWWcEFicnm — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) November 24, 2021

Earlier this month, Combs announced a series of tour dates to his already busy schedule. Joining Luke on his confirmed tour dates will be supporting acts Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade.

Check out those dates below:

November 29—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

November 30—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

December 2—Boston, MA—TD Garden

December 3—Boston, MA—TD Garden

December 15—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena

December 16—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 11, 2022—Glasgow, Scotland—C2C Festival at The SSE Hydro

March 12, 2022—Dublin, Ireland—C2C Festival at 3Arena

March 13, 2022—London, England—C2C Festival at The O2

March 20, 2022—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena

March 21, 2022—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena

March 24, 2022—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre

March 26, 2022—Quebec City, QC—Videotron Centre

March 28, 2022—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell

March 30, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens

March 31, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens

May 1, 2022—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 21, 2022—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High

June 4, 2022—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field

July 7, 2022—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 9, 2022—Ottawa, ON—RBC Bluesfest

July 23, 2022—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 30, 2022—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium