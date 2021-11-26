Watch: Luke Combs Performs at Halftime of the Cowboys and Raiders Thanksgiving Day Game

Luke Combs, who seems to trip over No. 1 hits these days and was recently dubbed the CMA Entertainer of the Year, performed on Thanksgiving Day (November 24) at AT&T Stadium during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders game.
Check out the performance below during which Combs played three of his signature gravely-voiced, catchy country hits—”When It Rains It Pours,” “Beautiful Crazy,” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”
Combs performed as part of the Red Kettle Thanksgiving Halftime Show, which raises money and awareness for The Salvation Army.
Earlier this week, Combs tweeted his excitement for the gig, saying, “Playing the halftime show at the @dallascowboys game tomorrow on Thanksgiving Day! Game starts at 4:30 PM ET. Y’all tune in!”
And adding a photo of him and Cowboys running back, Ezekiel “Zeke” Elliott, saying, “Always good seeing you 21. @EzekielElliott“
Earlier this month, Combs announced a series of tour dates to his already busy schedule. Joining Luke on his confirmed tour dates will be supporting acts Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade.
Check out those dates below:
November 29—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
November 30—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
December 2—Boston, MA—TD Garden
December 3—Boston, MA—TD Garden
December 15—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena
December 16—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 11, 2022—Glasgow, Scotland—C2C Festival at The SSE Hydro
March 12, 2022—Dublin, Ireland—C2C Festival at 3Arena
March 13, 2022—London, England—C2C Festival at The O2
March 20, 2022—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena
March 21, 2022—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena
March 24, 2022—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre
March 26, 2022—Quebec City, QC—Videotron Centre
March 28, 2022—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell
March 30, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens
March 31, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens
May 1, 2022—Indio, CA—Stagecoach
May 21, 2022—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High
June 4, 2022—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field
July 7, 2022—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival
July 9, 2022—Ottawa, ON—RBC Bluesfest
July 23, 2022—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest
July 30, 2022—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium