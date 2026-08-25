Dolly Parton’s Final Request to Her Family Was the Perfect Goodbye for the Rhinestone Queen

The country music community is mourning the loss of Dolly Parton, who has passed away. Parton was 80 years old when she died on August 25.

Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, shared the heartbreaking news in a video message shared on her social media pages. After decades of being in the spotlight, known for her elaborate wardrobe, Seaver offered insight into Parton’s final days.

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“Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy,” Seaver said in part. “He farmed the soil; she farmed songs and happiness. Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton, because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserved to be comfortable and have some rest. Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly.”

Shortly before Parton passed away, she said that her health issues stemmed from when her husband, Carl Dean, passed away in 2025.

“I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” Parton told People.

“It’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health,” she continued. “But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago. I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI! Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’.”

At the time of her death, Parton was reportedly working on being able to tour using an avatar of herself.

Dolly Parton’s Legendary Appearance

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Parton will be remembered for her incredible singing, her unmatched songwriting skills, and her ability to captivate even the largest crowd. But she will also be remembered for her appearance. From the early stages of her career, Parton made sure to stand out with her looks, choosing dresses, makeup, and hairstyles that reflected her superstar career.

Parton also famously slept with her makeup on, lest an emergency happen in the middle of the night. It was a decision she made while working in Los Angeles, but one that continued for the rest of her life.

“I started sleeping with my makeup on, partly because of the earthquakes,” Parton tells Entertainment Tonight. “I thought, ‘I’m not heading out on the streets without makeup in case there are cameras out there! I’m going to be ready to go!’”

Parton did not disclose the nature of her illnesses in recent months. She did cancel several appearances, although in typical Parton fashion, she downplayed the seriousness of her health concerns.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings