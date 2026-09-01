Dolly Parton’s Music Soars to Nearly 80 Million Streams in a Single Day as Fans Celebrate Her Legacy

Dolly Parton’s fans are remembering her in the best way they know how—through music. Following the country music icon’s death on Aug. 25, her streaming numbers surged, according to Luminate data compiled by Billboard.

Parton’s catalog skyrocketed 1,143 percent in official on-demand streams in the United States in the days after she died. Her music was streamed 116.7 million times in the U.S. between Aug. 21-27. That’s up from 9.4 million streams the previous week.

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During that same period, Parton’s songs accumulated 48.9 million radio audience impressions and sold 144,000 downloads.

On Aug. 26, the day after Parton died she was the most streamed artist in the U.S. She counted 54.3 million streams that day, while the runner up, Drake, earned 41.9 million.

That same day, Parton was also the most-streamed artist in the world, according to Consequence of Sound. She nabbed 79.7 million on-demand audio streams globally on that day to achieve the feat.

Additionally, songs including “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” “9 To 5,” “Islands in the Stream,” and “Here You Come Again,” have reappeared on the Billboard Hot 100 in the wake of Parton’s death.

What to Know About Dolly Parton

Parton died on Aug. 25 after a short battle with cancer. She was 80.

Since then, Parton’s estate has made clear that they plan to continue to honor Parton’s legacy and share her work with the world.

Among the forthcoming projects are Parton’s Nashville hotel and museum, as well as jewelry, pet, and home products.

A Parton-themed avatar show is also in development. Additionally, a documentary on Parton’s Broadway musical, a biopic, a docuseries, a scripted series, and a Billy The Kid animated series are all in the pipeline.

Additionally, next year her estate will host DollyFest in Nashville and London. The happening was originally planned as a multi-artist event in Nashville and intended to feature Parton as performer and host. Now, it will morph into a global double-day, double-weekend, double-continent party of a lifetime.

“What Dolly started, we will ensure is brought to life,” Danny Nozell, Parton’s longtime manager and the Founder/CEO of CTK Enterprises, said in a press release. “… This is something that is authentic to her, something that feels right to me, and something that artists and fans around the world can participate in, while also giving everyone time to grieve, and giving everyone time to plan.”

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