Don Toliver Unveils Nationwide Tour with Pi’erre Bourne

Don Toliver is hitting the road this summer, fresh off his stellar third studio album Love Sick.

On Tuesday (April 4), the Houston melodic rapper announced that his upcoming Love Sick Tour will last a month from mid-June to mid-July. Beginning on June 18 in Denver and ending on July 16 in San Francisco, the tour will see Toliver hit 12 different U.S. states and one Canadian province.

Pi’erre Bourne will serve as the tour’s opener, along with unnamed special guests that Toliver mentioned on the flyer. Bourne and Toliver have collaborated once before on “Psane,” the twelfth song on Bourne’s 2022 album, Good Movie. Tickets for each date go on sale on Friday (April 7) at 10 a.m. local time, HERE.

The Love Sick Tour will be Toliver’s first tour since his Life of a Don Tour in 2021 in promotion of his sophomore studio album of the same name. Last year, he was slated to be the opener for Kid Cudi’s To The Moon Tour but was forced to back out due to logistical concerns.

“Unfortunately due to production/logistical issues, I am no longer able to appear on the To the Moon Tour with Kid Cudi. My top priority is creating an experience that my fans deserve. We tried every possible option but ultimately there was no solution,” he wrote on Twitter. “I promise I’ll be locked in the studio crafting these moments to share with y’all on that stage so soon…”

Now, though, Toliver will look to make up for this absence from live performances. Ahead of the tour, he gave a fiery performance at Rolling Loud California in early March, where he welcomed Justin Bieber on stage for a joint performance of their song “Private Landing.” Check out the clip HERE.

As he continues to blossom into one of the most intriguing stars and songwriters in hip-hop and pop, it will be interesting to see how Don Toliver handles his first headlining tour in years.

