Drake Surprises Fans by Dropping New Album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Within a few hours of when the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship, basketball fan Drake (albeit, he’s a Raptors guy) dropped his latest new album.

Surprise!

Yes, Toronto’s Drake, one of the best-selling artists in the world, surprise-released his latest LP, Honestly, Nevermind. And you can stream it below.

Drake shared the news on Twitter as the album dropped at midnight ET, writing simply, “Honestly, Nevermind”

The new LP out Friday (June 17) marks Drake’s seventh studio record. Drake had teased the release earlier this week. He made the announcement on Instagram, writing, “7th studio album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ out at midnight.”

Drake must be feeling especially prolific. The record is the follow-up to his sixth album, Certified Lover Boy, which came out on September 3, 2021, and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard.

In addition, Drake recently cleaned up at the Billboard Awards, winning Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, and Top Rap Album (Certified Lover Boy).

The 35-year-old singer (born Aubrey Drake Graham) began his career first as an actor in his teens. He has since gone on to become one of the biggest names in popular music. Whether or not his new LP is as classic as Thank Me Later in 2010 is yet to be determined.

Although… if you ask NBA star Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, it may not be. Wrote Beal on Twitter not long after the album drop, “Dude said it’s called ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ maybe he meant that”

Dude said it’s called “Honestly, Nevermind” maybe he meant that 😭😭🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) June 17, 2022

Check out Honestly, Nevermind below.