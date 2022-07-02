Drake’s Net Worth: From ‘Degrassi’ Heartthrob to ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Do you remember in 2012, a decade ago now, when the viral and slightly obnoxious term “YOLO” was ever-present in pop culture? For those who might’ve resided under a rock in 2012, YOLO stands for “You Only Live Once” and the phrase was a seemingly modern take on carpe diem.

We actually have Canadian singer/rapper Drake to thank for this term’s popularity. Drake’s 2011 song, “The Motto” popularized YOLO by mentioning it in the chorus. You only live once, that’s the motto, (expletive), YOLO, Drake sings on the track.

This is just one example of the immense pull Drake has on popular culture. He’s cashed in on his influence, too. Below, we’re going to take a trip down Drake’s career path to examine Drake’s net worth (in dollars, of course).

Drake’s Estimated Net Worth

Drake, one of the highest-paid rappers in the game, has an estimated net worth of $250 million. First found in the spotlight on the TV teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation in 2001, Drake has since established himself in the music world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, “Since first gaining mainstream success, Drake has earned more than $430 million in his career before taxes and lifestyle costs.”

Career Beginnings in Degrassi

In Degrassi, Drake played a character named Jimmy Brooks. Drake’s character was a basketball star who, in the storyline of the series, was rendered in a wheelchair after being shot. From 2001 to 2008, Drake appeared on the show making about $50,000 per year. That seems like a pretty good gig, right?

Well, unfortunately, TV didn’t pay as much as one would think.

“Maybe I haven’t talked enough about it, but I didn’t grow up happy. I wasn’t in a happy home,” Drake said in a 2011 interview. “My mother was very sick. We were very poor, like broke. The only money I had coming in was off of Canadian TV, which isn’t that much money when you break it down. A season of Canadian television is under a teacher’s salary, I’ll tell you that much. It’s definitely not something to go fucking get.”

Music Career

Unsurprisingly, a substantial bulk of Drake’s wealth comes from his music career. Drake has released seven studio albums to date with the latest being the surprise release Honestly, Nevermind. He’s collected four Grammy Awards over the course of his career in addition to several American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Brit Awards, and Juno Awards. Some of his standout songs include “God’s Plan,” “One Dance,” “Nice For What,” “In My Feelings,” and “Passionfruit.”

In support of his musical releases, Drake has embarked on several tours. Today, Drake grosses about $1 million for each concert he gives.

Additionally, Drake recently re-signed to Universal Music Group. According to Celebritynetworth.com Drake “re-signed to a ‘long-term worldwide partnership,’ including everything from ‘recorded music to music publishing, film, television and brands.’ In the years prior to signing, Drake’s music catalog alone generated $50 million per year in revenue annually for the company.”

Business Ventures, Properties, and Miscellaneous Earnings

In addition to his music career, Drake has been endorsed by several behemoth brands like Nike and Apple. Drake also founded OVO Sound in 2012, his own record label that has signed several artists, and the whiskey brand Virginia Black in 2016.

The rapper also owns at least $100 million in real estate properties as well as a Boeing 767 private jet that he has dubbed “Drake Air.” Similar jets are priced at around $75 to $100 million.

Drake is also a famous, or infamous—depending on how you look at it—gambler. According to casino.org, Drake has bet over $1 billion on the crypto-betting site Stake since December 2021. We’re taking Drake with us to Vegas next time.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images