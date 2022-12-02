Dua Lipa Says Her Third Album Has “Taken a Complete Turn”

Dua Lipa has shared more details about her highly anticipated third album. During a new interview with Variety, Lipa gave an update on the project she previously announced was “50 percent done.”

Earlier this year, Lipa joined Elton John for an interview and revealed that her follow-up to Future Nostalgia was nearly finished. “I’m very excited about some of the new songs,” she said at the time.

Now, the “Don’t Start Now” singer has said the LP has “taken a complete turn.”

“Well, when I was speaking to Elton I really felt like I was halfway done,” she told the outlet. “But it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive. So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me.”

She continued, “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

The album update comes on the heels of Lipa sharing several photos from the studio with Mick Jagger, hinting at a possible collaboration. Though nothing is confirmed, it’s possible her third effort could see a cameo from the Rolling Stones frontman.

If the collaboration comes to pass, it will be the second time Lipa has worked with a legendary rocker in recent years. In 2021, Lipa hopped in the studio with Elton John for the chart-topping hit “Cold Heart.”

Though we might have to wait a tad bit longer than expected for more information about Lipa’s new project, the singer has revealed that the album comes from a more mature place.

“I’ve definitely grown up,” she shared earlier this year. “It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want.”

