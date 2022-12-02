Warren Haynes Announces Christmas Jam Livestream

Allman Brothers Band’s Warren Haynes is leading a Christmas Jam.

Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam will feature live performances by Grateful Dead co-founder and guitarist Phil Lesh, Dinosaur Jr., Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Tyler Childers, drummer John Molo and touring musicians Rob Barraco and John Scofield. Streaming live from Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, on Saturday, Dec. 10, the event is a benefit for two local organizations.

Proceeds for the concert will benefit Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, a national program that builds and repairs homes for people in need and was the first Habitat For Humanity affiliate in North Carolina when it opened in 1983. BeLoved Asheville, which aims to address community needs including providing medical training to people who are homeless, a micro-home building program and doing racial equity and healing work, also will benefit from the Christmas Jam.

This year’s event marks the 31st annual Christmas Jam in Haynes’ hometown. Throughout the day, additional performances by Pressing Strings, Cody Jasper, The Snozzberries, Mike Barnes Band, Abby Bryant & The Echoes, Josh Blake’s Jukebox, Paper Crowns, Bobby Miller & The Virginia Daredevils, Ray Sisk, Ashley Heath, David Earl, Joshua Singleton and others will be spread across three venues: Asheville Music Hall, The One Stop at Asheville Music Hall and Jack of the Wood. The main event at the Cherokee Center will stream live on Saturday (Dec. 10) at 7 p.m. ET.

Described as a “one-of-a-kind music marathon,” Christmas Jam was launched in 1988 by Haynes as an effort to create an opportunity for artists and community members to give back during the holiday season. To date, more than $2.7 million has been raised from the event and more than 40 homes have been built through Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity with proceeds from Christmas Jam.

The Doobie Brothers, Peter Frampton, Sheryl Crow, Eric Church, Steve Miller Band, The Avett Brothers, and Jason Isbell are among the many artists who have performed at the event in the past.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for God’s Love We Deliver )