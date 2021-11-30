Adele’s Going to Vegas — “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas Residency Announced

After a six-year hiatus, Adele is pulling out all the stops for her 30 album release— including a stay in Las Vegas, Nevada. On the morning of November 30, Adele simply tweeted, “See you at Caesars in Vegasss.” Thus, her Las Vegas residency announcement was made with as little pomp and circumstance as possible.

See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨ pic.twitter.com/VngaofduHQ — Adele (@Adele) November 30, 2021

Adele’s residency will be held at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace beginning on January 21, 2022, through April 2022. The concert series is titled “Weekends with Adele” and will include two shows each week. This residency will precede her two already-announced London’s New Hyde Park shows in the summer of 2022.

While Adele’s Vegas news did not include elaborate pageantry, Adele has not missed an opportunity for grandeur so far. The London-born singer/songwriter recently performed a collection of her songs at the Los Angeles Griffith Observatory for a star-studded audience. This posh CBS broadcasted event was titled Adele One Night Only. Before that, Adele performed at the London Palladium for an ITV special called An Audience with Adele.

Tickets for the Vegas shows will go on sale on December 7, and presale for registered fans will begin even earlier via Ticketmaster.

(Photo: Simon Emmett/Sony)