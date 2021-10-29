Duran Duran in Talks to Develop Biopic

Duran Duran is in talks to work on a new biopic film, spanning the band’s 40-year career. In a recent interview, drummer Roger Taylor revealed that the band have been looking at numerous scripts for a potential film, which may materialize within the next few years.

“It’s something that is under discussion,” shared Taylor. “It is being discussed, and we’ve had different scripts and ideas put forward.”

He added, “We haven’t quite decided on the right one yet, but there are things in development so we will see where they go. We would love to do something like that, and I think something will happen in the next few years.”

Following the recent films Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, about Freddie Mercury and Sir Elton Johnn, respectively, the Duran Duran movie would follow the band’s rise from the late 1970s in Birmingham, their subsequent international success throughout the 1980s, and the reunion of their original lineup in 2001.

The band recently released their 15th album Future Past, featuring producers Giorgio Moroder and Erol Alkan, along with Blur’s Graham Coxon, Tove Lo, Ivorian Doll, and CHAI.

“We don’t really discuss too far into the future,” said Taylor. “As long as we stay healthy and relatively sane—which we will, we’re all in a good place now—I can see it continuing for quite a while.”