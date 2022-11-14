Robert Plant Stuns Fans at Local Open Mic

Stars. They’re just like us. They too enjoy going to an open mic night at a local watering hole, kicking back, and hearing singers belt out mediocre covers.

At least, that’s the case for legendary songwriter and performer Robert Plant, who found himself at a local open mic night in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.

The “Stairway to Heaven” singer was in the U.K. city for a performance with his new band, Saving Grace, at the Tivoli Theatre, according to the news outlet. Afterward, he ventured to a pub called Under the Hammer on North Silver Street to the joy of the Tuesday night drinkers.

Workers at the bar said seeing a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was not a regular occurrence, but they were honored by Plant’s attendance. Not only did Plant sing, but he paid attention to the other people there, attentively.

“He came in about an hour before the end, and he didn’t just come along and just make it all about him, he actually certainly listened to the people that were playing as well,” the open mic host, Jamie Rodden, said. “The voice is still there. Fantastic experience—never forget it.”

In other Plant news, the singer recently paid tribute to Low and the band’s late drummer Mimi Parker. Plant’s new band, Saving Grace, performed a Low cover of “Monkey,” at a recent show.

Parker, a Duluth, Minnesota native, died at 55 years old after battling cancer.

“Now, we’ve been together a while, on and off,” Plant began at the show on November 6. “And we’ve been drawn to the music of the great duo Low from Duluth, Minnesota. And sadly tonight we know that unfortunately, we’ve lost one of those two people. So we dedicate our songs tonight to Mimi.”

Watch the fan-shot footage of the haunting cover below.

Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images