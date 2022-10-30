Morrissey Announces Star-Studded Lineup for New Album, ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’

Controversial songwriter and performer Morrissey has announced a forthcoming new album, Bonfire of Teenagers.

The new 11-song LP features guest appearances by Miley Cyrus, Iggy Pop, Flea, Chad Smith, Josh Klinghoffer, and others.

The news comes on the heels of the artist announcing an upcoming U.S. tour that will span from November into December.

The new LP is slated to drop in February 2023. “The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life,” read Morrissey’s website when the songwriter first discussed the album’s possibility.

Earlier this summer, he debuted the title track about the 2017 bombing at the Manchester Arena during a residency show in Las Vegas. “This song is new,” the singer said. “It’s about England’s 9/11. Obviously, in jolly old England, most people won’t talk about it, but I will.”

Bonfire of Teenagers was recorded by producer Andrew Watt in L.A. Fans can check out a fan-shot video of the title track below, as well as see Morrissey’s upcoming tour dates and the LP’s tracklist.

Bonfire of Teenagers Tracklist:

01. I Am Veronica

02. Rebels Without Applause

03. Kerouac’s Crack

04. Ha Ha Harlem

05. I Live in Oblivion

06. Bonfire of Teenagers

07. My Funeral

08. Diana Dors

09. I Ex-love You

10. Sure Enough The Telephone Rings

11. Saint In a Stained Glass Windo

Nov. 11 – Ontario, CA, Toyota Arena

Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

Nov. 14 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia

Nov. 15 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia

Nov. 18 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Union Event Center

Nov. 23 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

Nov. 25 – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore

Nov. 26 – Milwaukee, WI, The Riverside Theater

Nov. 28 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

Nov. 30 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

Dec. 1 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Hall at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Dec. 4 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

