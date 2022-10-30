Morrissey Announces Star-Studded Lineup for New Album, ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’

Controversial songwriter and performer Morrissey has announced a forthcoming new album, Bonfire of Teenagers.
The new 11-song LP features guest appearances by Miley Cyrus, Iggy Pop, Flea, Chad Smith, Josh Klinghoffer, and others.
The news comes on the heels of the artist announcing an upcoming U.S. tour that will span from November into December.
The new LP is slated to drop in February 2023. “The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life,” read Morrissey’s website when the songwriter first discussed the album’s possibility.
Earlier this summer, he debuted the title track about the 2017 bombing at the Manchester Arena during a residency show in Las Vegas. “This song is new,” the singer said. “It’s about England’s 9/11. Obviously, in jolly old England, most people won’t talk about it, but I will.”
Bonfire of Teenagers was recorded by producer Andrew Watt in L.A. Fans can check out a fan-shot video of the title track below, as well as see Morrissey’s upcoming tour dates and the LP’s tracklist.
Bonfire of Teenagers Tracklist:
01. I Am Veronica
02. Rebels Without Applause
03. Kerouac’s Crack
04. Ha Ha Harlem
05. I Live in Oblivion
06. Bonfire of Teenagers
07. My Funeral
08. Diana Dors
09. I Ex-love You
10. Sure Enough The Telephone Rings
11. Saint In a Stained Glass Windo
US TOUR DATES:
Nov. 11 – Ontario, CA, Toyota Arena
Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
Nov. 14 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia
Nov. 15 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia
Nov. 18 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Union Event Center
Nov. 23 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre
Nov. 25 – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore
Nov. 26 – Milwaukee, WI, The Riverside Theater
Nov. 28 – Washington, DC, The Anthem
Nov. 30 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre
Dec. 1 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Hall at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Dec. 4 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
