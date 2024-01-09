Zach Top’s Neotraditional Country Banger “Sounds Like the Radio” Is the Most-Added Single on Country Radio

“They don’t make good country music anymore,” is a myth that nearly every fan of the genre hears on a regular basis. However, there are plenty of artists in the game making traditional-sounding country music. Usually, one would have to dig into streaming services or social media to find them. In this respect, Zach Top is an outlier.

Top has been releasing songs that sound like they could have topped the country charts thirty years ago since 2019. He independently released his debut self-titled album in 2022. Now, he’s swinging for the fences. His latest single, “Sounds Like the Radio” fits perfectly with the rest of his catalog. At the same time, it was the most-added new track on country radio this week. Thanks to this Washington native and his song “Sounds Like the Radio” fans of ‘90s country will find something that sounds like country music on the radio once again.

Zach Top Announces New Album Cold Beer & Country Music

Now signed to Leo33, Top is set to release his label debut later this year. Cold Beer and Country Music will drop on April 5. The artist co-wrote every song on the album. This includes “Sounds Like the Radio” which he co-penned with Carson Chamberlain and Wyatt McCubbin. Chamberlain also served as the sole producer on the album.

“Creating Cold Beer & Country Music has been an incredible journey,” Top shared in a statement. “This album is a labor of love, a reflection of my roots, and a celebration of the timeless spirit of country music,” he added.”

Top grew up on a ranch in Sunnyside, Washington living the kind of life that most country artists romanticize. Along with that lifestyle came a soundtrack primarily composed of classic country music. His childhood saw him playing in bluegrass bands. At the age of seven, he and his siblings formed Top String. Later, he was a member of Modern Tradition which launched the song “Like It Ain’t No Thing” to the top of the bluegrass radio chart.

Top will introduce himself to an even larger audience in the coming year. Fans will be able to see him providing support for Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brothers Osborne on their tours later this year.

