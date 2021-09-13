MTV VMA 2021 Winners

More than 38 years since the inaugural VMA awards ceremony, and 40 years since the launch of the music television network, the MTV Video Music Awards were held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Sunday night (Sept.12).

Hosted by Doja Cat, who donned a plethora of outfit changes throughout the night (even some chicken feet footwear), the 36th annual event was filled with artists who were part of the earliest days of MTV, including presenters Cyndi Lauper and David Lee Roth—and a performance by Busta Rhymes. Opening the show, Madonna offered a montage of her MTV history and stepped out on stage to set the tone of the evening. “And they said we wouldn’t last,” she said. “But we’re still here, motherf—ckers. Happy 40th MTV.”

Throughout the ceremony was a mix of presenters including Avril Lavigne, 50 Cent, N’SYNC’s Lance Bass, 98 Degrees’ Nick Lachey, and some members of the sports world including MMA fighter Conor McGregor and Olympian Simone Biles.

The big winner of the night Lil Nas X took home multiple awards including the big one, Video for the Year for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Olivia Rodrigo wasn’t too far behind, picking up two “Moon Man” awards for Best New Artist and Song of the Year for “Drivers License.”

Foo Fighters also picked up the first-ever Global Icon Award, while Justin Bieber was crowned Artist of the Year and BTS were christened Group of the Year.

Across genre, cinematography, art direction, and beyond, here is the list of winners from the 38th annual MTV VMAs.

___________

Video of the Year

Lil Nas X / “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Song of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo / “Drivers License”

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Push Performance of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo / “Drivers License”

Best Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA / “Kiss Me More”

Group of the Year

BTS

Best Pop

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon / “Peaches”

Best Hip-Hop

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. / “Franchise”

Best Rock

John Mayer / “Last Train Home”

Best Alternative

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear / “My Ex’s Best Friend”

Best Latin

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA / “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Best R&B

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic / “Leave The Door Open”

Best K-POP

BTS / “Butter”

Video For Good

Billie Eilish / “Your Power”

Best Direction

Lil Nas X / “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino)

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid / “Brown Skin Girl” (Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Att Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant)

Best Art Direction

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat / “Best Friend” (Art Direction by Art Haynes)

Best Visual Effects

Lil Nas X / “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Visual Effects by: Mathematic)

Best Choreography

Harry Styles / “Treat People With Kindness” (Choreography by Paul Roberts)

Best Editing

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic / “Leave The Door Open” (Editing by Troy Charbonnet)

Global Icon Award

Foo Fighters